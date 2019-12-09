ECP adjourns contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the hearing of a contempt case against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan till December 16, ARY News reported on Monday.

A two-member commission headed by acting chief election commissioner (CEC) heard the case against Firdous Ashiq Awan while lawyers representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have also appeared in the hearing.

The acting CEC asked submission of required particulars to carry on proceedings in the petition.

A counsel said that the petitioner wanted to make PEMRA a party in the contempt case. PTI lawyer argued that the petitioner has not mentioned the complete reasons for filing the case.

The ECP commission asked PML-N lawyer to provide more particular and adjourned the hearing till December 16.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.

Headed by acting Chief Election Commissioner Altaf Ibrahim, a bench of the commission resumed hearing of the case as lawyers representing the PPP leader and the petitioners turned up before it.

Over the course of the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file response on the petition.

Granting his request, the ECP directed all parties to the case to furnish their replies on the next hearing.

The acting CEC directed them to come prepared on the next date to forward their arguments in the case.

