‘2020 to be the year of prosperity, relief for Pakistanis’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that 2020 will be the year of development, prosperity and relief for the Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media over the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan to discuss nine-point today, said the federal government has finalised provision of Rs6 billion subsidy to the nationals through utility stories and health insurance facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

“The government is going to release financial assistance in January 2020 as PM Khan decides to take responsibility of weaker segments of the society. The cabinet members appreciated PM’s initiatives for establishing shelter houses for needy people. The premier has also discussed the closure of sugar mills and he will chair a meeting of price review committee tomorrow to monitor rates of cotton, sugarcane and sugar.”

Awan said the government has approved publication of 2008’s financial assessment report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and issuance of the financial card is also being made in accordance with the survey report.

A briefing was given to the cabinet members over financial matters of the current year, she added. The authorities witnessed a 40 per cent reduction in trade balance besides recording 4.7 increase in exports, whereas, 73 pc improvements were seen in current account deficit as compared to the previous year.

“Tax collection rises up to 17 per cent and export rate recorded up to $10.3 billion while the situation of foreign investment is also bettered.”

It has been decided to appoint Muhammad Hashim Raza as chief executive of small and medium industries.

The cabinet has sent back National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Amended Act to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) again, said Awan, adding that a bill regarding conversion of National College of Arts into an institute was also passed in the latest meeting. The decision to appoint Shahid Khan as managing director of Oil and Gas Company has also received approval by the cabinet.

“PM Khan directed to expedite progress on Ehsaas and Kifalat programmes. The premier has declared 2020 as the year of a stable economy besides holding a detailed discussion for making improvements in the economic roadmap of the country. The cabinet has also discussed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance that had removed troubles of the business community.”

She also detailed the expulsion of over 800,000 people from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The special assistant said that the unmerited people were expelled from the BISP programme as many government employees were getting benefits illegally from the poverty alleviation project. She vowed that the deserving people will get relief from the government under the Ehsaas programme.

