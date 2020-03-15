Firdous Ashiq Awan says govt taking steps to overcome coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan is personally supervising the steps taken to overcome coronavirus in the country.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said the government has taken these measures to cope with the international challenge of corona in the interest and protection of our people.

وزیراعظم کرونا وائرس کے تدارک کیلئے اٹھائے جانے والے اقدامات کی خود نگرانی کر رہے ہیں۔ہدایات اور احتیاطی تدابیر پر عوام لازمی عمل کریں۔معاشی طور پر مستحکم اور شعبہ طب میں بہتر نتائج رکھنے والی اقوام نے بھی احتیاطی تدابیر اپنائیں۔2/1 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 15, 2020

She said these measures are also being acknowledged by World Health Organization as endorsed by its country representative.

Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed positivism that the virus will be defeated with national harmony and solidarity. She said it is difficult time but our nation will come out of it successfully.

She urged people to follow the precautionary measures as adopted by nations that are economically developed and medically advanced.

