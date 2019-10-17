Web Analytics
‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ to end employment issues of youth: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that the national youth empowerment plan, ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’, is being launched today to end employment and other issues, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in the latest Twitter messages, expressed her views that the national youth are the hope for a bright future of the country and its transformation into a greater state.

She said that the programme aims to create opportunities for the economic welfare and development of youth. The youth emerged as the vanguard of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the previous governance system based on the exploitation of nationals, Awan said, adding that they have also spread the message for bringing a change across the country.

The special assistant was of the view that ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ will be a milestone for resolving employment and other issues of the national youth. She detailed that the federal government has allocated Rs100 billion for the programme which would provide easy and interest-free loans.

The federal government has also set up 25 per cent quota for women to make them economically independent and empowered as it is PM Khan’s vision to hail them among the developed nations.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch most-awaited “Kamyab Jawan Programme” for the welfare of youth. The ceremony will be held at the Convention Centre Islamabad while the federal authorities completed all preparations for the formal inauguration of the programme.

