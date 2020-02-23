Firdous Ashiq Awan pays tribute to Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday paid tribute to the Kashmiri women for their sacrifices on Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, ARY NEWS reported.

Every year since 2014, February 23, is commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Occupied Kashmir.

کشمیر کی ان بیٹیوں کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں جنہوں نے اپنے شوہروں کو آزادی کشمیر پر قربان کردیا۔ ان ماؤں کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں جنہوں نے اپنے لخت جگر وار دئیے۔ 2/1#WomenResistanceDay pic.twitter.com/ucsOTMplf3 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 23, 2020



The three-decades-long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is a part of the larger on-going struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against the institutionalized and structural violence of the Indian state in the region.

In her message posted on micro-blogging site-Twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is the worst day depicting the inhumane attitude suffered by the women at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

“The India forces had set the worst examples of the gang rape of the innocent Kashmiri women,” she said and added that these women deserve an applaud for braving the situation with courage and setting an example in the history, exposing the Indian authorities.

She lauded the daughters of Kashmir who sacrificed their husbands and mothers whose sons got martyred while putting up a resistance against the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

