Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nation gives mandate to PTI, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the nation has given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the present government will resolve all public issues with the assistance of its coalition partners, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while slamming opposition’s allegations in her Twitter messages, said those became failed in political grounds were now finding a backdoor and trying to make conspiracies against the government.

She asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on resolution of real issues in Karachi including corruption, commission and theft instead of wasting time on trying to break coalition partnership of the government. The real issue is the seizure of Karachi by a corrupt gang for a decade which restricted development of the metropolis, she added.

Awan said the nationals have broken political alliance due to their wrongdoings and Prime Minister [Imran Khan] made the nation united and free from the politics of corruption.

Bilawal will have to adopt a democratic attitude to prove himself being the heir of public politics adopted by his grandfather and mother, the special assistant added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ABAD holds SBCA responsible over building collapse in Ranchore Line

Pakistan

Sindh Rangers apprehend 14 suspects in Karachi

Business

OGRA decides to jack up LPG price by Rs20 per kg for January

Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close