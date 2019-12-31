Nation gives mandate to PTI, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the nation has given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the present government will resolve all public issues with the assistance of its coalition partners, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while slamming opposition’s allegations in her Twitter messages, said those became failed in political grounds were now finding a backdoor and trying to make conspiracies against the government.

She asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on resolution of real issues in Karachi including corruption, commission and theft instead of wasting time on trying to break coalition partnership of the government. The real issue is the seizure of Karachi by a corrupt gang for a decade which restricted development of the metropolis, she added.

عوام نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کو مینڈیٹ دیا ہے۔اتحادیوں کے ساتھ مل کر عوامی مسائل حل کریں گے۔عوام اور سیاست کے میدان میں ناکام ہونے کے بعد سیاسی مخالفین چور دروازہ ڈھونڈ رہے ہیں اور سیاسی نقب زنی لگانے کی کوشش میں ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 31, 2019

Awan said the nationals have broken political alliance due to their wrongdoings and Prime Minister [Imran Khan] made the nation united and free from the politics of corruption.

بلاول صاحب! کراچی کے مسائل سیاسی جماعت کا اتحاد توڑنے سے نہیں کرپشن، لوٹ مار اور کمیشن سے اتحاد توڑنے پر حل ہوں گے۔کراچی کا اصل مسئلہ ایک دہائی سے سندھ پر مسلط کرپٹ ٹولہ ہے۔جب تک وہ رہے گا سندھ اور کراچی کی قسمت نہیں بدلے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 31, 2019

Bilawal will have to adopt a democratic attitude to prove himself being the heir of public politics adopted by his grandfather and mother, the special assistant added.

ان کی سیاہ حرکتوں کی وجہ سے پاکستان کے عوام نے ان سے سیاسی اتحاد توڑا۔وزیراعظم عمران خان نے قوم کو جوڑ توڑ اور لین دین کی سیاست سے پاک کردیا ہے۔بلاول کو حقیقی جمہوری رویوں سے ثابت کرنا ہوگا کہ وہ ذوالفقار علی بھٹو اور بی بی شہید کی عوامی سیاست کے وارث ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 31, 2019

