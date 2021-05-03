Firdous Ashiq Awan responds to criticism over scolding Sialkot AC

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has responded to the criticism after she scolded the Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf during the visit to a Ramazan Bazaar yesterday, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a press conference that she will protect the rights of the citizens without getting pressurised by anyone who is powerful. She said that she went to the constituency of Usman Dar to protect the rights of voters, however, he was not informed about the facts behind the incident.

The SACM said that Ramazan Bazaars were established to provide relief to the citizens and everyone including office bearers and bureaucracy will be accountable in public relief projects in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Dr Awan said that she has no differences or personal dispute with anyone. The special assistant said that she is thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to decide to look into the incident. She added that the chief minister will hold an independent and thorough investigation into the incident besides summoning an inquiry report by himself.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the provincial government will continue to provide relief to the citizens.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had paid a special visit to Ramazan Bazaar set up at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot where she visited various installs and inspected prices of different edible commodities and cleanliness arrangements. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf were also present on the occasion.

Firdous Ashiq Awan had reprimanded Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf for failing to control the sale of substandard items in Ramazan bazaars.

The SACM took stern notice of the sale of substandard goods and told AC Sialkot that it was her duty to check the quality of the goods. “You are getting paid for the work and it is your duty to keep a check on the things here,” Awan shouted at AC Sialkot.

The Assistant Commissioner Sialkot tried to give her position on the matter but Firdous Ashiq Awan continued shouting at her. The AC then asked Firdous to behave, but all her requests went in vain. In retaliation, AC left the place in anger.

The video showing Firdous shouting at the assistant commission went viral on social media within no time. Twitter and Facebook users strongly reacted to Firdous shouting at a government official. In a statement, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik also condemned Firdous Ashiq Awan’s act of shouting at the Sialkot assistant commissioner.

