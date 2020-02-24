Firdous Ashiq Awan slams Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he should announce the date of his return to the country, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan slammed the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly in her Twitter messages, said: “Shehbaz Sahib! ‘Saari Gallan Di Ik Gal’ [come to a conclusion], when are you returning to the country?” She added that bringing disaster to the national economy is the outcome of Sharifs and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

شہباز صاحب “ساریاں گلاں دی اِک گل” وطن واپس کب آرہے ہیں؟ ریموٹ کنٹرول کے ذریعے جماعت اور اپوزیشن چلانے والے آپ ملکی تاریخ کے نرالے اپوزیشن رہنما ہیں۔دماغ کی بجائے انگلی کے اشاروں پر معیشت کو گھمانا اور بیڑہ غرق کرنا آپ اور سمدھی جی کا ہی کمال تھا ۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 24, 2020

She also censured PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah by saying that he should worry about his narcotics case instead of thinking about the government. Dr Awan added Rana Sanaullah has only managed to get bail in his case but not acquitted by the court.

رانا صاحب حکومت کے بارے میں سوچنے کی بجائے اپنے منشیات کے کیس کی فکر کریں ۔ ضمانت ہوئی ہے، ابھی آپ بری نہیں ہوئے ۔

2/2 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 24, 2020

The SAPM said that Shehbaz Sharif had done nothing for the country except juggling and making high claims of dragging Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on streets.

شہباز صاحب آپ نے دس سال مائیک گرائے ،چھ مہینوں میں بجلی واپس نہ آئی تو نام بدل دینا کے نعرے لگائے ،آصف زرداری کو گھیسیٹنے جیسی بھڑکیں ماریں، لمبے بوٹ پہن کر پانی میں اترنے کی شعبدہ بازی کے سوا آپ کو آتاکیا ہے؟ 2/1 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 24, 2020

