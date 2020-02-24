Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Firdous Ashiq Awan slams Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah

Firdous Ashiq Awan Shehbaz Sharif Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he should announce the date of his return to the country, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan slammed the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly in her Twitter messages, said: “Shehbaz Sahib! ‘Saari Gallan Di Ik Gal’ [come to a conclusion], when are you returning to the country?” She added that bringing disaster to the national economy is the outcome of Sharifs and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

She also censured PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah by saying that he should worry about his narcotics case instead of thinking about the government. Dr Awan added Rana Sanaullah has only managed to get bail in his case but not acquitted by the court.

The SAPM said that Shehbaz Sharif had done nothing for the country except juggling and making high claims of dragging Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on streets.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan, UK ink MoU to allow air services to continue post-Brexit

Pakistan

Sindh govt wants removal of IG Imam to ‘ensure transparency’ in Umerkot…

Pakistan

Pakistan Railways submits Tezgam inferno inquiry report in IHC

Pakistan

Govt unveils new date for submission of Hajj applications


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close