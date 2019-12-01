Web Analytics
PM Khan ordered resolution of students’ issues: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said in her Twitter messages on Sunday that young generation is the country’s precious asset and hope to bright future, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the interpretation of the dreams of youth is the prime mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the premier ordered for resolution of issues to the students.

“The PM asked federation and provinces to envisage strategies [for students]. The demand for rights from the students is a good sign which reflected their consciousness and thoughtfulness.”

She added that the students have to bring a new democratic leadership with new thoughts and insights and they have aims to fight every challenge.

The special assistant urged for character building of the youth specially students based on principles of hard work and truth. She also emphasised for making the dynamic role of the students compatible with social welfare and national security.

