PM Khan ordered resolution of students’ issues: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said in her Twitter messages on Sunday that young generation is the country’s precious asset and hope to bright future, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the interpretation of the dreams of youth is the prime mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the premier ordered for resolution of issues to the students.

“The PM asked federation and provinces to envisage strategies [for students]. The demand for rights from the students is a good sign which reflected their consciousness and thoughtfulness.”

نوجوان نسل ہمارا قیمتی اثاثہ اور روشن مستقبل کی امید ہے۔نوجوانوں کے خوابوں کی تعبیر وزیراعظم عمران خان کا بنیادی مشن ہے۔طلباء کے حقوق کے تحفظ اور مسائل کے فوری حل کے لیے وزیر اعظم نے وفاق اور صوبوں کو جامع حکمت عملی مرتب کرنے کی ہدایات دی ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 1, 2019

اپنے حقوق کا مطالبہ طلباء کے بڑھتے ہوئے شعور اور فکر کی عکاسی ہے جو نہایت خوش آئند ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 1, 2019

She added that the students have to bring a new democratic leadership with new thoughts and insights and they have aims to fight every challenge.

ہمارے طلباء وہ طاقت ہیں جس نے آنے والے دور میں ملکی ترقی کیلئے نئی سوچ، بصیرت اور ولولہ انگیز جمہوری قیادت وجود میں لانی ہے۔ہمارے نوجوان ہر چیلنج کا ڈٹ کر مقابلہ کرنے کا آہنی عزم رکھتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 1, 2019

The special assistant urged for character building of the youth specially students based on principles of hard work and truth. She also emphasised for making the dynamic role of the students compatible with social welfare and national security.

ہمیں اپنی نوجوان نسل خصوصاً طلباء کی محنت، دیانتداری اور سچائی کے اصولوں پر مبنی کردار سازی کرنی ہے۔ اس کے ساتھ ساتھ ان کے متحرک کردار کو معاشرے کی فلاح، قومی مفاد اور سلامتی سے ہم آہنگ کرنا نہایت ضروری ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 1, 2019

