‘Telemetry system to ensure fair distribution of water among provinces’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Tuesday that PM Imran Khan directed fair distribution of water and gas royalty to all provinces while telemetry system will be helpful for water management, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said in her Twitter messages that the December 23’s session of Council of Common Interests (CCI) made progress in the resolution of various issues left pending for decades. The session was attended by all chief ministers under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

مشترکہ مفادات کونسل کا اجلاس وزیراعظم عمران خان کا وفاق پاکستان کی تمام اکائیوں کو ساتھ لے کر چلنے اور ملکی ترقی کے ثمرات پاکستان کے کونے کونے میں پہنچا نے کے عزم کا عملی ثبوت ہے۔عمران خان پاکستان کے وزیراعظم ہیں وہ تمام صوبوں کے عوام کے حقوق کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنائیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 24, 2019

She added CCI session was the practical example of the premier’s efforts for moving ahead with all units of the country, as well as passing the fruits of the country’s improving economic situation to the masses.

اجلاس میں دہائیوں سے تاخیر کا شکار معاملات پر مفاہمت کے ساتھ سیر حاصل گفتگو اوراتفاق رائے پیدا کرنے کی جانب اہم پیشرفت ہوئی۔وزیراعظم کی زیرصدارت تمام وزراء اعلی کی شرکت اس بات کا آئینہ دار ہے کہ ملکی قیادت قومی اہمیت کے معاملات سمیت عوامی فلاح اور ملکی ترقی کے لیے یکسو ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 24, 2019

The special assistant praised consensus made on uniform education system with consultation in the CCI session. She added that the participants of the session had been briefed over privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki power plants besides making a decision of an eligible personality for the position of chief executive of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

وزیراعظم نے گیس رائیلٹی خصوصاً صوبوں میں پانی کی منصفانہ تقسیم کی ہدایات دیں۔ٹیلی میٹری نظام پانی کی منصفانہ تقسیم میں ممدو معاون ثابت ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 24, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had decided to constitute a committee for judicious distribution of water among all the provinces.

یکساں تعلیم و تحقیقی معیار کے مقصد کے حصول کیلئے تفصیلات کو باہمی مشاورت سے طے کرنے پر اتفاق نہایت خوش آئند ہے۔اجلاس میں حویلی بہادر شاہ اور بلوکی پاور پلانٹ کی نجکاری کے حوالے سے آگاہ اور واپڈا چیف ایگزیکٹیو کے لئے قابل شخصیت کے انتخاب کا فیصلہ بھی کیا گیا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 24, 2019

The committee, which will be comprised of water experts, will submit its recommendations about the issue to the CCI within one month. A 23-point agenda was discussed in the 41st meeting of the council.

Comments

comments