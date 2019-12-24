Web Analytics
‘Telemetry system to ensure fair distribution of water among provinces’

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Tuesday that PM Imran Khan directed fair distribution of water and gas royalty to all provinces while telemetry system will be helpful for water management, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said in her Twitter messages that the December 23’s session of Council of Common Interests (CCI) made progress in the resolution of various issues left pending for decades. The session was attended by all chief ministers under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

She added CCI session was the practical example of the premier’s efforts for moving ahead with all units of the country, as well as passing the fruits of the country’s improving economic situation to the masses.

The special assistant praised consensus made on uniform education system with consultation in the CCI session. She added that the participants of the session had been briefed over privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki power plants besides making a decision of an eligible personality for the position of chief executive of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Earlier on Monday, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had decided to constitute a committee for judicious distribution of water among all the provinces.

The committee, which will be comprised of water experts, will submit its recommendations about the issue to the CCI within one month. A 23-point agenda was discussed in the 41st meeting of the council.

