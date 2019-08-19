Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan slams JUI-F chief over politicising Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Monday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over politicising Kashmir issue, saying that he should also provide his performance as former chairman of Kashmir Committee for many years, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in the series of tweets, slammed the cleric that Maulana Fazl had enjoyed protocol and perks as the chairman of Kashmir Committee for many years and he should present details of efforts for the independence of Kashmiris during his tenure.

“The curfew, which had been imposed on Kashmiris by [Indian prime minister] Narendra Modi, seems made an impact on your [Maulana Fazl’s] language. Why is the Maulana talking against the national interests instead of criticising Modi [illegal steps in occupied Jammu and Kashmir].”

She added that Prime Minister has emerged as the true representative of Kashmiris around the world as he had set an example for all to highlight the Kashmir issue. Awan clarified that Pakistan has grabbed diplomatic victory in UN Security Council session and defeated the Indian diplomacy.

The special assistant advised JUI-F supremo to avoid revengeful behaviour over Kashmir cause due to his political deprivations. She said that Kashmir is the joint cause and the nation is standing united with the government.

