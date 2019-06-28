Firdous Ashiq Awan for collective efforts to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan can overcome the challenges with the collective efforts of stakeholders, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Confrontation never a solution to any issue,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing to media in Islamabad.

She said that PM Imran has made a roadmap for the state of Madina on the golden principles.

“Some miscreants have created hatred among the masses,” she said, adding that Its the responsibility of religious scholars to brought the restless people on the right path.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has played an important role in eliminating hatred, anarchy among the masses.

“Islam gives a lesson of peace. The society will play its role if each person will perform his duty honestly,” she added.

Earlier today, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned tax collection into a national movement in the country’s history for the first time.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister took practical steps to put the country on the path to self-sufficient.

The special assistant said PM Khan proved through his actions that we, as a nation, should wage a struggle to steer the country out of current problems.

He said that the prime minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view national interests.

