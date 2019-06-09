ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, welcoming PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif upon his return from the UK, claimed he made efforts to get an NRO-like deal during his stay in London.

In a series of tweets, she expressed the hope that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly would face the cases against him.

شہباز شریف صاحب کو وطن واپسی پر جی آیاں نوں۔دو ہفتے کے ریلیف کو دو مہینے کی چھٹی میں تبدیل کرنے کے بعد واپس لوٹ رہے ہیں۔اس عرصہ میں این آر او حاصل کرنے کی کوشش میں لندن کی سڑکیں ناپتے رہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 8, 2019

Ms Awan said the way Mr Sharif used to be seen walking London streets shows tha he has no health issues and hoped he will appear before courts regularly and won’t go abroad again. She said it would have been better if he had brought with him former finance minister Ishaq Dar, his son and son-in-law to Pakistan.

لندن کی سڑکوں پر جس برق رفتاری سے شہباز صاحب چلتے پھرتے نظر آئے، اس سے نہیں لگتا کہ ان کو کوئی تکلیف ہے۔امید ہے کہ اب وہ بیرون ملک نہیں جائیں گے اور عدالتوں میں باقاعدگی سے حاضری دیں گے — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 8, 2019

Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London early Sunday morning after around two month-long stay in the United Kingdom (UK).

He landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on board PIA flight PK-758. A good number of PML-N leaders and workers reached the airport to welcome him.

