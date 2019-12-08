Firdous hits out at PML-N leaders’ meeting with ‘fugitives’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan taking aim at the Sharif family said on Sunday the entire PML-N has gathered at the London residence of fugitives.

Taking to Twitter, she said it is an ironic that among the PML-N leaders gathered in London for consultations on legislative matters are those wanted by law.

As is a right of every prisoner to get medical treatment, it is also the right and obligation of the law to hold violators to account, Ms Awan said.

ستم ظریفی ہے کہ قانون سازی سمیت دیگر امور پر مشاورت میں وہ لوگ بھی شامل ہیں جو پاکستان کے قانون کو مطلوب ہیں۔پوری کی پوری ن لیگ مفروروں کے پاس ڈیرا جمائے بیٹھی ہے۔جس طرح علاج کرانا ہر قیدی کا حق ہے اسی طرح جرم کا حساب لینا قانون کا حق اور تقاضا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 8, 2019

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had presided over a consultative session of party leaders who reached London to enquire after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif undergoing treatment there.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyam Aurangzeb and others were present in the meeting held at a restaurant in the British capital.

After the meeting, the PML-N leaders visited the ailing ex-premier at the Avenfield apartments to enquire after his health.

