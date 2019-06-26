Firdous says opposition’s APC poses no threat to govt

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) poses no threat to the incumbent government.

In a series of tweets, she said in fact, the opposition has a threat from itself. “The outcome of this ruse of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be no different from that of his election adventure,” she added.

The special assistant said the JUI-F chief should devote himself to the service of the religion for the next four years after failure of the APC.

اے پی سی کی ناکامی کے بعد مولانا صاحب آئندہ چار سال کے لیے خود کو صرف دین کی خدمت کے لیے وقف کر دیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 26, 2019

The “APC movie” has flopped even before being screened, she said, adding that the opposition is not ready to shoulder the burden of JUI-F chief’s political deprivation.

