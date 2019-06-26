Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Firdous says opposition’s APC poses no threat to govt

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) poses no threat to the incumbent government.

In a series of tweets, she said in fact, the opposition has a threat from itself. “The outcome of this ruse of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be no different from that of his election adventure,” she added.

The special assistant said the JUI-F chief should devote himself to the service of the religion for the next four years after failure of the APC.

The “APC movie” has flopped even before being screened, she said, adding that the opposition is not ready to shoulder the burden of JUI-F chief’s political deprivation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Haque condemns attack over journalist by PTI leader

Pakistan

NAB to present Zardari before IHC for hearing of bail petitions

Top News

Opposition’s all parties conference today to work out anti-govt strategy

Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari given membership of three NA standing committees


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close