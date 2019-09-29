Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s coordinator escapes abduction attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: The coordinator of the Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, escaped an alleged abduction attempt by unidentified persons which also opened fire on police officials in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Three unidentified men attempted to kidnap Rehan Ghauri, the coordinator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh central leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, near Patel Hospital located with the vicinity of Mobina Town police station in the metropolis.

The footage obtained by ARY News showed that three armed persons were dragging Rehan Ghauri who later opened fire on police officials. The abductors fled from the location when ASI Shahnawaz resorted to aerial firing.

Police told media that the investigators opened a probe to ascertain the genre of crime as it was an abduction attempt or street crime.

While talking to journalists outside the police station, Naqvi said that his coordinator escapes the life-threatening attack as three assailants on two motorcycles attempted to kidnap Ghauri near Patel Hospital.

The politician said that the police officials made on-time action against the assailants and resorted to aerial firing which led to flee from the crime site leaving one motorcycle.

Naqvi said that a complaint has been submitted at the police station for the registration of case against the culprits.

Comments

comments