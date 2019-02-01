Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Naqvi predicts fall of Sindh govt after NAB’s report in fake bank accounts case

Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, predicted on Friday that the Pakistan People’s Party led provincial government will survive until the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) report on fake bank accounts, reported ARY News.

Speaking to the media before embarking on a visit to interior Sindh, Naqvi said he is going to experience the development that the ruling party has been bragging about.

“I am the opposition leader of not just Karachi but the entire province,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  leader said. “I’ve decided to spend at least two days a week in interior Sindh. I want to know the problems confronting Sindhi brothers.”

Naqvi recalled that he visited a Tando Allahyar hospital which was in shambles and its medical superintendent (MS) complained of shortage of manpower to keep the medical facility clean.

Slamming the PPP, he also said no development in Larkana was visible despite the provincial government’s claim of spending Rs 90 billion from the public fund.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan inherited a heavily-indebted government and advised the people to live austerely to navigate through the difficult times facing the country.

The opposition leader concluded that his party didn’t oppose devolution of powers to lower tiers of the administration. “The PTI itself wants provincial autonomy.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Medical board recommends shifting Nawaz Sharif to hospital

Pakistan

CM Buzdar refuses to form judicial commission on Sahiwal incident   

Pakistan

SHC directs NAB to look into corruption complaint against mayor

Pakistan

Economy, overseas nationals to benefit from ‘Pakistan Banao…


ARY NEWS URDU