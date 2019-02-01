KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, predicted on Friday that the Pakistan People’s Party led provincial government will survive until the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) report on fake bank accounts, reported ARY News.

Speaking to the media before embarking on a visit to interior Sindh, Naqvi said he is going to experience the development that the ruling party has been bragging about.

“I am the opposition leader of not just Karachi but the entire province,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said. “I’ve decided to spend at least two days a week in interior Sindh. I want to know the problems confronting Sindhi brothers.”

Naqvi recalled that he visited a Tando Allahyar hospital which was in shambles and its medical superintendent (MS) complained of shortage of manpower to keep the medical facility clean.

Slamming the PPP, he also said no development in Larkana was visible despite the provincial government’s claim of spending Rs 90 billion from the public fund.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan inherited a heavily-indebted government and advised the people to live austerely to navigate through the difficult times facing the country.

The opposition leader concluded that his party didn’t oppose devolution of powers to lower tiers of the administration. “The PTI itself wants provincial autonomy.”

Comments

comments