PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi submits resignation to Sindh governor

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has submitted his resignation to the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed in a statement that Firdous Shamim Naqvi submitted his resignation on ‘moral ground’. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far taken no decision regarding his Naqvi’s resignation.

He added that Naqvi had apologised in a Twitter message over his statement outside the office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office on September 18. However, the decision for approving the resignation of Naqvi is yet to be made, he added.

The lawmaker submitted his resignation to the party leadership and it will be forwarded to the speaker after its approval, sources revealed.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the political party sought resignation from Naqvi over directives of the PM Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Firdous Shamim Naqvi failed to perform well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, whereas, his controversial statements also created issues for the political party.

Moreover, some members of provincial assembly (MPAs) raised complaints against Firdous Shamim Naqvi for the harsh attitude towards them.

