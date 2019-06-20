Web Analytics
Firdous takes aim at Shehbaz on Twitter

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan took aim at Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president is in a confused state of mind. When he talked about political reconciliation, members of his party having ultra political ideologies became his obstacle, she added.

His mental confusion is evident from his speech in the National Assembly, the special assistant said and added on one hand, he offered a charter of democracy and on the other he threatened not to let the government function.

She said Mr Sharif is at a loss which way he should to take. Whether he should follow in the footsteps of his brother Nawaz Sharif or listen to his heart, she added.

“Na Ehil League has no narrative. They have interests rooted in personal business only,” Ms Awan alleged.

