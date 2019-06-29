Firdous terms passage of budget opposition’s defeat

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan termed on Saturday the passage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) first federal budget in the National Assembly the opposition’s defeat.

“The government will take every step in the interest of the country as well as the nation. The opposition will face defeat on every front,” she said in a Tweeter statement.

The special assistant said the incumbent government is taking bold decisions for the people’s bright future.

بجٹ کی منظوری اپوزیشن کی شکست ہے۔ حکومت ملک وقوم کے مفاد میں ہر قدم اٹھائے گی۔ اپوزیشن کو ہر محاذ پر شکست ہو گی۔ عوام کی حکومت عوام کے روشن مستقبل کے لئے جراتمندانہ فیصلے کررہی ہے۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پاکستان کے روشن مستقبل کے لئے عوام کی جدوجہد اورقربانی رنگ لائے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 29, 2019

The people’s sacrifices and struggle under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the country’s bright future will bear fruit, she said, adding that the federal budget is a step toward the realisation of the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan.

Ms Awan said the nation and the country will reach their destination of development in the coming months and years.

بجٹ خوشحال، خودانحصار اور ترقی یافتہ پاکستان کی منزل کی طرف قدم ہے۔ آنے والے ماہ وسال قوم اور ملک کو ترقی کی منزل سے ہمکنار کریں۔ عوام کی خوشحالی کا نصب العین حاصل کرکے رہیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 29, 2019

