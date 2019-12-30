Fire breaks out at Narendra Modi’s residence complex

NEW DELHI: A fire has broken out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residential-office complex located at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

At least nine fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to control the fire, according to Indian media reports.

#UPDATE Delhi: The minor fire that broke out at Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, is under control now. pic.twitter.com/sARPlEud7k — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now,” said the Indian Prime Minister’s office in a Tweet.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

The fire has been brought under control by the fire brigade personnel.

