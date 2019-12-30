Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fire breaks out at Narendra Modi’s residence complex

Modi fire

NEW DELHI: A fire has broken out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residential-office complex located at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

At least nine fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to control the fire, according to Indian media reports.

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now,” said the Indian Prime Minister’s office in a Tweet.

The fire has been brought under control by the fire brigade personnel.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

India amends army act, makes Bipin Rawat first Chief of Defence Staff

International

Court finds teen guilty of false rape claim

International

Death toll in Somalia bombing climbs to 81

International

Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close