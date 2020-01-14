Fire breaks out in running rickshaw

KARACHI: A fire erupted in a running rickshaw in Karachi’s area of NIPA Chowrangi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a sudden fire broke out in a rickshaw at NIPA Chowrangi area of the metropolis. The driver saved his life by jumping out of the rickshaw.

Luckily no human loss was reported in the incident, said rescue sources. The cause of the fire in the vehicle could not be ascertained.

Last year, a man was burnt to death while three others were injured when a car caught fire after ramming into an electric pole near Lal Kothi at Shahra-e-Faisal.

Read more: Homeless man set on fire while sleeping on sidewalk in Brazil

According to police, the driver lost control of the over-speeding car and hit an electric pole by the roadside.

The rescue personnel and fire brigades rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical and legal formalities.

