KARACHI: A fire broke out at a supermarket in Karachi’s upscale neighbourhood of Clifton on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze was put out after two hours of the firefighting operation.

Upon being informed of the fire, three fire engines reached the site and took part in the operation.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is yet not clear.

Last Sunday, a fire had broken out at a godown of plastic items in Karachi’s Shershah area. The blaze was reported at a plastic warehouse located at Shershah Piracha chowk.

Getting the information, three fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire, officials said. Huge clouds of smoke emanating from the building were visible from the far-flung areas of the city.

Earlier this year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slum area at Teen Hatti of Karachi.

Huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and gutted more than 100 huts.

