KARACHI: A fire erupted at the PPP Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, reported ARY News.

Four fire tenders are at the scene dousing the raging flames, according to fire brigade officials.

TV footage showed huge plumes of smoke blowing into the air from the media cell building.

The staff at all the offices have been evacuated. The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.



