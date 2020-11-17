Fire erupts at godown of old clothes in Karachi

KARACHI: Fire erupted at a godown of old clothes situated near Sher Shah Graveyard in Karachi on late Monday night, ARY News reported.

After being informed, six fire brigade vehicles and two bowsers arrived at the scene and launched an operation. Fire tenders of the Pakistan Navy have also reached the site to control the raging fire.

Due to narrow and dilapidated roads, the rescue teams are finding it difficult to contain the fire.

Fire brigade officials said that the blaze has badly damaged the warehouse. No casualty was reported in the inferno however, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes due to fire.

Last month, a huge blaze had erupted at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area. Fire brigade vehicles had managed to extinguish the fire after the hours-long battle that had been declared a third-degree fire. Television footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the industrial unit.

As per initial reports, a short circuit triggered the blaze, the police said and added no loss of life had been reported.

