Fire erupts at plastic warehouse in Karachi’s Shershah

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a godown of plastic items in Karachi’s Shershah area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The blaze reported at a plastic warehouse, located at Shershah Piracha chowk on Sunday morning.

Getting the information three fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire, officials said.

According to police, the cause of the fire is unknown. The huge clouds of smoke was visible from the far flung areas of the city.

Earlier, on June 11, a fire broke out in a factory in Karachi’s SITE industrial area.

The cause of the fire was unknown, as the rescue teams labeled the incident as a case of 3rd degree blaze.

Earlier this year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slum area at Teen Hatti of Karachi.

Huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and gutted more than 100 huts.

Comments

comments