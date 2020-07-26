Fire erupts at garment factory in Karachi’s area of Korangi

KARACHI: A fire that was erupted at a garment factory near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area has raged on.

The blaze has engulfed two floors of five-storey building.

Four fire tenders are busy in dousing the fire. Rescue official said that the reason behind the blaze can only be determined after it is extinguished.

Moreover, no casualties or injuries have been reported as today is a weekly holiday and there was no staff in the building expect guards.

Earlier on July 21 fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factorysituated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, medicines and other valuables worth million of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

