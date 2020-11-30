Fire erupts near venue of PDM’s Multan public rally

MULTAN: A fire broke out at a warehouse located near Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Multan Jalsa venue here on Monday, ARY News reported.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control. Rescue sources said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Moreover, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding a public rally in Multan. The PDM workers removed all hurdles and entered in Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh.

The entry of a large number of PDM workers left the policemen as helpless spectators. The alliance workers with their presence occupied the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, while policemen and the administration officials retreated from the place.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leading a procession reached the venue of the PDM public meeting.

The Punjab government and local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

The district administration of Multan sealed the roads going towards Qila Qasim Bagh by placing containers. Meanwhile, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and several other roads were also sealed by the administration to stop the arrival of the PDM workers.

The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others are scheduled to address the public meeting.

