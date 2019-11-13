WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky

Web Analytics
A huge bright meteor streaked through the St. Louis, Missouri sky in the United States and it was caught on camera.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 120 reports from eight states, mostly from Missouri, on Monday night about spotting the fireball.

The other states where people saw the meteor include Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, reports CNN.

The streak was caught on dash cams, doorbell cameras and security cameras.

The meteor appeared brighter than the planet Venus in the sky, the American Meteor Society said. It was travelling east to west and went as far away as North Carolina.

