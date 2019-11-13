WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky

A huge bright meteor streaked through the St. Louis, Missouri sky in the United States and it was caught on camera.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 120 reports from eight states, mostly from Missouri, on Monday night about spotting the fireball.

The other states where people saw the meteor include Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, reports CNN.

Did anyone else see the #meteor just before 11pm tonight?!! I caught it looking west from my dash cam @ThePlazaKC! That's the Cheesecake Factory tower it looks like it almost hits even though I know its 50-75 miles high. pic.twitter.com/x7sCg6l0Hp — Gerard Jebaily (@GerardJebaily) November 10, 2019

The streak was caught on dash cams, doorbell cameras and security cameras.

Boom in St. Charles – Lake St. Louis – Weldon Spring got it on the @googlenest Hello Doorbell. pic.twitter.com/Of0lLJUpwj — Brian Sirimaturos (@LuxePhotoSTL) November 12, 2019

The meteor appeared brighter than the planet Venus in the sky, the American Meteor Society said. It was travelling east to west and went as far away as North Carolina.

