Firefighters stunned over recovery of homemade fuel station

Firefighters were stunned when they discovered a homemade gas station having large fuel tanks and a gas pump at the backyard of a home.

It happened in the City of Las Vegas and was shared by the fire and rescue services authority in the United States (US) city.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post read that Las Vegas Fire and Rescue authorities responded to a home in the city with a homemade fuel station in the backyard.

The rescue authority said that it is not only illegal in the city, but also a hazard to neighbors and first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire.

“Citations are possible and certainly any costs for abatement for any environmental impacts it caused. It appeared the hose was long enough to reach the street for possible curbside fill-ups” the post further read adding that police should be notified in case of any such activity.

According to US media reports, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the incident may be part of an illegal trend they warned about last year. According to police, the trend involves people who steal credit card information out of state and then use it to purchase gasoline locally.

Read More: Fuel pipeline blaze in Mexico kills 20, injures dozens: officials

The perpetrators then equip pick-up trucks with large tanks and fill the tanks with the fraudulently purchased gas. The tanks are then emptied at private homes into large storage containers like the one found on Tuesday.

So far, the homeowner has not been charged with a crime since the police are still trying to determine if the gas was purchased fraudulently.

Comments

comments