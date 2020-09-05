Web Analytics
Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside large water jug

Firefighters in Indonesia came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside a large water jug, with only its head sticking out from the opening.

According to the West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency, residents found the 5-gallon jug with the kitten inside and brought it to the fire station in Cengkareng.

The kitten had apparently squeezed into the jug and found itself unable to get back out, ending up with only its head protruding from the narrow opening.

The firefighters carefully cut through the plastic jug to free the kitten. The operation took about 30 minutes, the rescuers said.

The residents who first discovered the kitten decided to take it home with them, the firefighters said.

