Firemen fighting to contain fire at building in Umarkot

UMARKOT: Fire erupted at a three-storied building in Umarkot city of Sindh, citing rescue sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the city’s Solangi Mohalla after informed about raging blaze at a residential building in the neighborhood, rescue sources said.

All residents of the building have been removed from the building to safety, emergency agencies personnel said.

The fire erupted due to electric short circuit in a shop at the ground floor of the building, officials said.

The blaze started from the shop and engulfed the entire building premises, rescuers said.

According to sources, explosive material of fireworks was also present in the building, which has added intensity to the raging fire.

