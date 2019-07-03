Two killed in firing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An incident of firing took place in the parking area of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore on Wednesday, Airport Security Force (ASF) said.

As per initial reports, ASF personnel has taken two suspects into custody from the airport.

Two men were killed in the firing, Superintendent Police (SP) Safdar Raza Qazmi said.

According to the police official, the incident of firing appears to be a result of personal enmity.

The bodies have been identified as Zain and Nafees. Both the victims were coming back to the country after performing Umrah, the police added.

The SP police also apprised that a case of the murder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt was lodged against the two deceased men.

A heavy contingent of police has reached the airport to secure the premises. Meanwhile, all exit points of the airport have been blocked by the security forces.

This is a developing story ….

