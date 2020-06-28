Firing at passenger van kills at least five in Jaranwala

Web Analytics
JARANWALA: At least five passengers were killed and five injured in a firing incident at a passenger van in Jaranwala city on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police told media that armed men opened fire at a passenger van in Chak-562 area of Jaranwala that killed at least five people including two brothers, nephew, driver and an unidentified man. The attackers have managed to flee from the crime scene.

Police officials have linked the firing incident to personal enmity. They also said that raids are being conducted on different spots to arrest the culprits.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured people to a nearby hospital.

