First cargo of Euro-5 diesel reaches Karachi

KARACHI: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ programme, the first cargo vessel of Euro-5 diesel on Thursday reached Karachi, ARY News reported.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has become the first MOC to introduce Euro-5 diesel. The government had set the target to import the latest fuel by January 2021.

Earlier this year, the federal government had decided to shift petrol and diesel from Euro- 2 to higher-quality Euro-5.

The historical decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan had approved the plan to make a shift to the higher-quality fuel standards in Pakistan.

PM’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that the premier had promised to increase the quality of petrol and it has=d been fulfilled. He had added that petrol would be shifted to Euro-5 from August, whereas, diesel’s standard would be shifted from January 2021.

Aslam had said that 70 per cent petrol and 40 per cent diesel are being imported and Pakistan will become the first country to shift fuel standards from Euro-2 to Euro-5. He added that only Euro-5 fuel will be available in the smog-hit areas.

