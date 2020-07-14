First-ever coronavirus hospital in Peshawar begins operations

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established the first ever specialised hospital for Covid-19 patients in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar, where all facilities, including testing services, will be provided to the general public.

The hospital can accommodate 58 patients at a time and has 40 isolation, 15 high dependence unit (HDU) and five intensive care beds. Treatment at the facility will be free of charge.

Dr Abdul Qadir, who was in charge of the hospital, says that the patients would be provided free of cost facilities, including food and medicine.

KP Health Minister Taimur Jagra said that even as cases are falling in KP but, the government was increasing the capacity to cater to any future second surge. He said the hospital was established in few weeks.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief minister Mahmood Khan said that the government will establish another hospital with a capacity of 210 beds in PIC with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated 250-bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad

The 250-bed isolation hospital was constructed in record forty days at a cost of about Rs980 million. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure on the capital’s hospitals.

