First industrial unit being set up in Rashakai SEZ: Umar

KARACHI: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday a first industrial unit is being set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Taking to Twitter, he said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving practically into the exciting phase of industrial cooperation with “foreign investment transferring technology & creating jobs”.

Attended ceremony at karachi port on arrival of machinery for century steel, 1st industrial unit being set up in the rashakai SEZ in KP. CPEC is moving practically into the exciting phase of industrial cooperation with foreign investment transferring technology & creating jobs — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Rashakai SEZ will play an important role in the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The completion of this project will promote ease of doing business in the country and facilitate the local and foreign investors, he added.

“The development of this zone and peace in Afghanistan will help develop connectivity to Central Asia that can change the destiny of the region,” Prime Ministe Khan maintained.

