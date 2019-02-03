First Pakistani female envoy presents credentials to Iranian president

TEHRAN: Riffat Masood has become the first female Pakistani envoy to Iran, as she presented her credentials to the country’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, Ambassador Riffat Masood formally presented her credentials to the Iranian president in Tehran.

On the occasion, Rouhani said, “Iran is looking forward to work closely with the new government in Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral relations.”

Referring to cultural, religious and historical affinities and commonalities between the two brotherly countries, the Iranian President expressed hopes that Ambassador Riffat Masood would contribute positively in furthering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The new ambassador is also confident about furthering bilateral ties with Iran, she said on her Twitter account.

Honored to present my letters of credence today to H.E. Dr. Hassan Rouhani #President of Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with my Iranian friends to enhance our bilateral ties @Iran @JZarif @pid_gov @ForeignOfficePk @pakistanintehr1 @TehminaJanjua — Riffat Masood (@RiffatM) February 2, 2019

Masood is a seasoned diplomat and a dedicated officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan. Having worked in various countries, including the UK, USA, France, Turkey, India and Norway, the envoy also has a native command of Farsi.

Earlier in January, Dr Asad Majeed also took charge of the office as Pakistan’s 29th Ambassador to the United States in the Washington DC.

