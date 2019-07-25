Web Analytics
First Pakistani to be sent to space by 2022: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will send its first citizen into space by 2022 following a selection process, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

The minister took to Twitter and announced that the selection process to find a perfect astronaut will begin from the next year.

“Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020,” he wrote.

In the selection process, “Fifty people will be shortlisted,” and the list will then further come down to 25 persons, said the minister.

“In 2022 we will send our first person to space, this will be the biggest space event of our history,” Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to note that on Monday, India sent a moon mission to space. Moreover, China, Russia and the United States are the only countries to have sent missions to the moon.

 

