First polio case of 2019 confirmed in Bajour

ISLAMABAD: The first polio case of the year 2019 has been reported from Bajour district on Saturday, according to Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Polio Eradication Babar Atta.

“Sad News: The ongoing active virus circulation in Bajour Tribal District has paralysed yet another child as Pakistan reports its 1st polio case of 2019 from Khar. The child is 11 months old. Bajour has now reported 6 polio cases alone during the last 3 months,” he tweeted.

“This also justifies the action I took last week during my visit to Bajour Agency by removing 7 Polio officers for showing negligence towards their duties. Bajour, like many other districts did nothing the whole year 2017/18 but celebrate that they had “zero” polio case.”

This also justifies the action I took last week during my visit to Bajour Agency by removing 7 Polio officers for showing negligence towards their duties. Bajour, like many other districts did nothing the whole year 2017/18 but celebrate that they had “zero” polio case. — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 2, 2019



In another tweet, he said, “Same goes for Lahore and now Faisalabad aswell. Both cities have active poliovirus circulation in the sewage but since the last many years they are in “Celebration” mode. My next target will be to give a wake up call to administration of Rawalpindi, Lahore & Faisalabad.”

Comments

comments