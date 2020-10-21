Fisherman accidentally hooks crocodile, video goes viral  

In a terrifying incident, a fisherman accidentally hooked a giant crocodile in Victoria River last Monday in Australia.

In the video that went viral on social media, Angler Trent de With can be seen enjoying a regular day at fishing when his fishing rod gets hooked on to something in the river at Timber Creek, a popular fishing spot in the west of Katherine.

As he pulls on to his fishing rod, he stunned to see a giant crocodile on the surface of the water. The video showed how the reptile would not let go of the hook even after de With continued his efforts. The two minutes video ends when the angler finally gets the hook off from the crocodile and frees it, News18 reported.

The video has been shared over 12k times on the social media platform. One user called it a tough choice for the angler as he said, “Tough choice, cut the line or be a man and land that beast.” While many netizens wondered what rod he was using considering the steel strength it showed against crocodile’s unquestionable strength. As one user commented, “What rod and reel is he using?”

