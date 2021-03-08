Five ‘BLA terrorists’ killed in Balochistan’s Mastung

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five suspected terrorists said to be associated with the outlawed BLA in Balochistan’s Mastung, security officials said on Monday.

According to sources within the CTD, when the police reached a house in Mastung, the terrorists hiding there opened fire at the personnel. Five of the terror suspects were killed when the police returned fire. Others managed to flee.

10 kilogrammes of explosives, detonators, and three Kalashanikovs were seized from their possession.

The raid was conducted following information provided by an arrested suspect, CTD officials said, adding the terrorists were planning an attack in Quetta. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the killed terrorists.

On Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

the intelligence-based raids were carried out in the Datakhel area of North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) killed.

