Five children drown in Karachi’s Surjani Town

KARACHI: At least five children were drowned while swimming in a pothole, filled with water in Karachi’s Surjani Town, Sector 7D, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a group of five children was swimming in water collected in a plot of an under-construction building.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The children were between the ages of nine and 14, according to rescue officials.

Last year in the month of November, three cousins drowned while bathing in the sea at Manora beach.

Police and rescuers said the deceased had gone for a picnic in Manora near PNS Himalaya.

Responding to the information, divers reached the scene and started a search and rescue operation. It took two hours for them to retrieve the bodies of all the three men.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Mehran, Malhar Khan and Fahad.

According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the three men were residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and hailed from Moro.

