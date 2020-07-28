Five CTD personnel martyred in Chilas firing

CHILAS: Five Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel have been martyred in Chilas as suspects opened fire on the team in Chilas area of Ronai on Tuesday.

As per details, the CTD personnel were conducting a search operation in the area when ssuspects opened fire on them, as a result five officials were wounded in the incident whereas two civilians also lost their lives.

The martyred personnel and the injured were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, Mir Afzal Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker chief minister, has summoned report of attack on the CTD team. He paid tribute to the martyrs and vowed to take action against the accused.

In a separate raid in Karachi on July 22, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials had arrested five alleged terrorists of banned outfit during a raid conducted in city’s Golimar area.

CTD in-charge Ali Raza had told media that the detained terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, whereas, the raiding team had also seized illegal weapons from their possession. The seized weaponry includes two Kalashnikov and other material.

