Five dead, 18 injured in bus-trailer collision in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: At least five people were killed while 18 others wounded in a bus-trailer collision in Bhakkar district on Saturday morning, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the accident occurred on MM Road near Fazil Adda.

As a result, five people died on the spot while 18 others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhakkar for treatment.

The ill-fated bus was on its way from Karachi to Mansehra when it met the accident.

Separately, two people lost their lives while three others suffered wounds in two separate road mishaps on Lahore Road in Shahkot.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters, Hospital for medical attention, according to rescue sources.

Comments

comments