Five die, 10 suffer burns in Kashmore passenger van fire

KASHMORE: At least five people were killed and ten others were wounded on Tuesday as gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded near Kashmore, Kandhkot, ARY News reported.

As per details of the dreadful incident, a passenger van’s gas cylinder exploded near Kashmore, resulting in death of five including two women and two children on the spot and burn injuries to several.

Getting information of the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies and injured to the nearby medical facility.

It was learnt among five deceased of the incident, three of them were members of a same family.

Earlier this year on January 5, at least 14 children had suffered burn wounds when their school van caught fire in Orangi Town.

According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention whereas those with severe burns were moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Police officials relayed that a short circuit had caused the fire but the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained intact.

