Shakargarh: Four children among five injured in gas cylinder explosion

NAROWAL: At least four children and a shopkeeper sustained burns in a gas cylinder explosion in Shakargarh area of Narowal on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded when the shopkeeper was decanting gas into another cylinder at his shop.

Police and rescue officials reached at the spot responding to an emergency call and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

The injured were identified as Umar, 7, Usman, 9, Fahad, 10, Murtaza 11 and the shopkeeper. All the injured, after being provided first aid, were moved to Lahore for treatment.

Read More: At least 25 injured as gas cylinder explodes at Tandoor shop in Peshawar

Earlier on May 7, at least 25 people, including 12 children, had sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Peshawar’s Dir Colony at a Tandoor shop.

In the close circuit television (CCTV) footage available with ARY News, People could be seen standing outside the Tandoor shop.

Within seconds, the smoke could be seen clearly in the footage followed by a blast, injuring at least 25 persons in the area.

Comments

comments