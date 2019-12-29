Five killed in Punjab road accidents

SAHIWAL: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a rickshaw collided with a motorbike at Sher wala link road near Chichawatni on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni.

In another accident at Gujrat-Mandi Bahauddin Road, two persons were killed and three others were injured.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to the collision between a car and a tractor-trolley.

Dense Fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the night and morning hours resulting in poor visibility.

The visibility range goes down in Lahore, Cheechawatani, Patoki, Mian Channu, Okara, Sahiwal and Harappa due to dense fog. The Khanewal-Multan section of the Motorway has been closed due to intense misty conditions.

The visibility level also goes down on the National Highway along Basti Malook, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

Motorway Police have advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Comments

comments