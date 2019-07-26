Five killed in rain-related incidents in Rawalpindi, Lahore

Widespread rains have been continuing in different parts of the country, including Islamabad for over a week now.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current rain spell is expected to last till Saturday.

Radio Pakistan reported that at least five people have so far died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

As per rescue sources, one woman along with her one year boy lost their lives as rainwater flooded the house’s basement in Rawalpindi. Moreover, a young boy lost his life at at Sehala Bridge.

In Lahore, a couple was killed while three other people sustained injuries in a house collapse incident at Leel village at Ring Road.

Meanwhile, talking to Radio Pakistan, Spokesperson for National Disaster Management Authority Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmad said riverine flooding is expected in the Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers due to the recent rains.

He warned people living in the river bed to remain alert of any untoward situation. He added that people are also being evacuated from the areas wherever required.

Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed said NDMA, Rescue 1122, WASA and police have been put on alert for quick response to any emergency of the rain-caused flood situation.

The NDMA spokesman said the current weather system, which came from the Arabian Sea, is affecting Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore regions.

He said from Friday, another weather system will emerge from the Arabian Sea, which will affect Karachi and Balochistan.

