KARACHI: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Five security officials and one citizen were martyred when the suspected terrorist opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said police.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

According to reports, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building. All four terrorists were killed at the main entrance gate of the PSX building.

The surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh said the situation at Pakistan Stock Exchange was under control, while search and clearance operation has been completed.

Four bags have been seized from the terrorists which included four SMGs, hand grenades, weapons, water bottles.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed at Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to Dr. Khadim Qureshi, five bodies and three injured were brought to Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the PSX attack is akin to an attack on the country’s security and economy, lauding the timely response of the Rangers and police. He directed the law enforcement agencies to stay alert and summoned a detailed report on the attack.

Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020

Talking to ARY News, Managing Director Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Farrukh Khan said the timely response by law enforcement agencies have thwarted a terrorist attack at the PSX. He said that the trading was not halted during the attack while the situation under control inside the building.

PM Imran condemns attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned today’s terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building that killed ten people, including four attackers and five security officials.

He, in a statement, said courageous security personnel bravely fought the enemy off and foiled this attack. The entire nation is proud of its valiant security men, he added.

The prime minister offered condolence to families of those martyred in the attack and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, strongly deploring the terrorist attack at the PSX, said the security forces’ attempt to thwart evil designs of the country’s enemy is laudable.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. Swift & timely action by law enforcement agencies saved nation from a bigger tragedy. The attack, however, must alert us. Our condolences to bereaved families of martyrs & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

The PSX is located on II Chundrigar Road, one of the busiest roads of the metropolitan city.

Comments

comments